Mason County man sentenced to 10 years for child porn

(KY3)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.- A man from Mason County is sentenced to 10 years in prison for child pornography.

Joseph Hubman, 50, of Henderson, was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison, to be followed by 15 years of supervised release, for possession of child pornography. Hubman must also register as a sex offender.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on November 11, 2020, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Hubman’s home. Officers recovered multiple external hard drives, mobile phones, two desktop computers and a micro SD memory card. A forensic analysis of the devices revealed more than 18,000 videos depicting child pornography. Hubman admitted that he possessed the child pornography and that it included videos of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Mason County Sheriff’s Department, and the West Virginia State Police.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Julie White prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.justice.gov/psc.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 3:22-cr-24

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Vehicle caught on fire on Interstate 77
It happened just before 12:30 a.m. Friday on State Route 141 near mile post 2.
Man dies in overnight crash
Parkersburg native, Lyons out at WVU
Firefighters hose down the scene.
Four fire departments fight Parkersburg home fire
Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Structure fire on the 900 block of Garrison Lane

Latest News

The community created a variety of creative trees from coffee themed to Sesame Street themed...
A glimpse of the holiday spirit - Festival of Trees kicks off
Wood County officials taking part in election canvassing
Wood County officials taking part in election canvassing
Wood County community comes together to discuss area housing issue
Wood County community comes together to discuss area housing issue
Driving in rut season safety
Ohio State Highway Patrol stress road safety ahead of rut season