Mooney launches 2024 bid for U.S. Senate

Rep. Alex Mooney
Rep. Alex Mooney
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:22 AM EST
CHARLES TOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Republican Congressman Alex X. Mooney (R-WV-02) announced his bid for the United States Senate on Tuesday.

Mooney said he is aiming to unseat Democrat incumbent Joe Manchin in 2024.

Mooney’s announcement comes on the heels of the 2022 midterm election, where he defeated Barry Wendell for U.S. House District 2.

In an announcement video, Mooney outlined his own plans to help working families in the Mountain State.

John Findlay, Mooney’s Campaign Manager, said Mooney has already built a strong foundation with voters in West Virginia.

“Alex Mooney has already built a strong foundation with West Virginia voters shown by his strong 2022 victories,” Findlay said. “Mooney’s proven conservative voting record and past support from President Trump make him the strongest candidate to defeat Democrat Joe Manchin, who has become far too liberal for West Virginia.”

Alex Mooney has been serving West Virginia in Congress since 2015. He lives in Charles Town with his wife Grace and three children.

