Mother hit, killed while crossing road after putting child on school bus

A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school...
A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school bus, according to authorities.(kali9 via Canva)
By Nevin Smith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina are investigating a deadly crash where a mother died Tuesday morning.

WIS reports 41-year-old Donna Gearhart was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 34 in Kershaw County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the woman was crossing the road after putting her child on a school bus.

Authorities said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The SCHP didn’t immediately release any further information regarding the collision.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg native, Lyons out at WVU
Firefighters hose down the scene.
Four fire departments fight Parkersburg home fire
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Vehicle caught on fire on Interstate 77
W. Va. High School Playoff Games
WTAP to air Parkersburg South & Williamstown 2nd round playoff games
Brenda Joyce Rose Obit
Obituary: Rose, Brenda Joyce

Latest News

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy’s plans to become speaker could be complicated as some...
McCarthy passes 1st House speaker test, but hurdles remain
FILE - A family visits a memorial at Veteran's Park for the victims of Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021's...
‘I feel gutted’: Victims of parade crash speak at sentencing
Russia launched missile strikes on Ukrainian energy sites and civilian infrastructure. (CNN,...
Zelenskyy: Missile hitting Poland is significant escalation
The shootings happened Monday evening at a home in Rochester, New York.
Police: Off-duty officer shoots 2, 1 fatally, kills herself
City of Marietta Water department
City of Marietta receives $10 million grant for new water treatment plant