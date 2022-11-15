November Jan Dils Golden Apple Award winner- William Cosby

WTAP News @ Noon - William Cosby November Jan Dils Golden Apple Award Winner
By Andrew Noll
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The November Jan Dils Golden Apple Award was given to a teacher from Blennerhassett Middle School Tuesday morning.

The winner of the November award was band teacher, William Cosby.

Cosby has been a band teacher at Blennerhassett Middle School for eight years.

Cosby loves his students and their success. He often will hold after school rehearsals just to ensure they are excelling at their talent.

He has stepped up to lead the Parkersburg South marching band since the departure of their former band director and he got their show ready for competition.

He worked countless hours to ensure Blennerhassett Middle School and Parkersburg South were ready to begin the school year.

Cosby shared what this award means to him.

”It just it means a lot. it’s been a rough couple of months and just having this feedback from outside resources that other people notice what I do because I really love what I do and I work really hard at it so that just means the world to me,” Cosby said.

If you would like to nominate your favorite teacher from your school, you can head over to wtap.com and click on the features and contests tab.

There you can find the Golden Apple section and nominate a teacher for next month!

