Obituary: Boggs, Jack

Jack Boggs, 83, of Creston, WV, passed away Nov. 13, 2022, with his loving family by his side,  at WVU Camden Clark Campus following a long illness. He was the son of the late Thomas and Della Parsons Boggs. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, James Boggs, Thomas Boggs, and June Boggs, and his sisters, Anna Exline and Mary Campbell.

A 1957 graduate of Wirt County High School, Jack was a Viet Nam veteran, serving in the United States Army. He was a member of the Operating Engineers Union, worked for the Department of Highways in Wirt County, tended wells, was a full-time farmer, and was a member of the Board of Education. In his spare time, he farmed and liked to fish and hunt. A Christian by faith, he was a dedicated family man who loved spoiling his grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife Connie; his children Donald Jack Boggs (Wanda), Jackie Sue Boggs (Jimmy Copeland), and Bobbie Jo Sheppard (Jon); grandchildren Kylee Sue Blair, Jaxen Lee Copeland, Wyatt Rolston, and Nathan Rolston; siblings Charles Boggs (Gladys) and Margie Webster (Larry); several nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters-in-law, and a brother-in-law.

Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth, WV, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, with funeral service to follow at 1:00 pm, with Darin Cale officiating.  Interment will follow at K of P Cemetery with military honors.  Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Boggs family.

