Obituary: Cox, Jane Ann Biehl

Jane Ann Biehl Cox, 81, of Whipple, Ohio, was carried to heaven in Jesus’ arms on Saturday, November 12, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio, after an extended illness with heart and kidney complications. She was born on October 7, 1941, in Marietta, Ohio, to Paul Franklin and Juanita I. Roff Dye.

Jane was a graduate of Fort Frye High School in 1959 and Bethesda Hospital School of Nursing in 1962. She was a Registered Nurse for Marietta Memorial Hospital for 20 years, retiring in 1982. Jane was a member of the Lowell Christian Church. She enjoyed sitting in the swing on her porch, having family dinners at her home, going to lunch and playing cards with her classmates, going to the Huck family luncheons, and having lunch by the river every day to watch the Valley Gem, barges, and boats. She could not go anywhere at home without Dale and their dog, Heinze, following close behind. Jane was a lifelong nurse taking care of everyone who needed her; she was humble, kind, loving, caring, thoughtful, and beautiful inside and out. Her favorite meal was a hamburger and french fries.

She is survived by her husband, Dale Cox, whom she married July 14, 2004; daughter, Michelle Crum (Kenneth); stepchildren, Deborah Calhoun (Gregory), and Sharon Hill (Dugan); grandchildren, Kody Crum (Caroline Eversman) and Kourtney Jane Snyder (Colten); step-grandchildren, Jonathan Calhoun (Laura), Brian Hill, Ashley Hill, Samual Cox, and Shawn Cox; and step great-grandson, Jack Calhoun.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dwain Biehl; brother, Larry Dye; stepson, Dale E. Cox, Jr.; stepdaughter, Martha Cox.

A celebration of life will be held from 12:00-2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 25, 2022, on the Valley Gem, where food and beverages will be provided; Service at 2:00 with Rob Tuttle officiating, Minister of Lowell Christian Church. Burial of her ashes will be in the Greenlawn Cemetery at a later time.

Jane’s family would like to thank a few God-sent angel caretakers, Sherry Whipkey, Lori Hill, Karla Jadwin, Dezzarae Fielder, and Rose Murphy. Memorial donations may be made to American Diabetes Association.

Memorial donations may be made to American Diabetes Association.

