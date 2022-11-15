Obituary: Nonamaker, James P.

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
James P. Nonamaker, 66, of Vienna, passed away on November 11, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born November 23, 1955, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Daryl E. and Leona Bailey Nonamaker.

Jim was a graduate of Parkersburg High School and worked for the Carpenters Local Union 899 of Parkersburg. He enjoyed local dirt track racing and fishing at the Outer Banks with his nephews. Jim also liked NASCAR, camping, and family gatherings.

He is survived by his two sisters, Fran Arthur (James) of Parkersburg, WV, and Joyce Young (Wayne) of Groveport, OH; two brothers, Daryl L. “Bud” Nonamaker (Brenda) and Don Nonamaker (Barb), all of Vienna; sister-in-law, Sharon Nonamaker of Vienna; several nieces and nephews, Cathy, Renee, Marty, Ronnie Scott, Kenny, Stacey, Todd, Tammy, Stephanie, Rick, Tony and Amy; and his close friend, Dr. Wesley Hayes.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by one brother, Ronald Nonamaker, and a nephew, Adam Arthur.

A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, with Pastor Joe Ward officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services on Sunday.

