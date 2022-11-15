Obituary: Starcher, Clellen Patrick

Clellen Patrick Starcher, a resident of Parkersburg, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Camden-Clark Memorial Hospital.

He was born on Dec. 18th, 1960, in Parkersburg, the son of Jessie Susan Starcher.

He is survived by two children, Kevin Starcher (Chrissy) of Meridian, ID, and April Morgan (Nathanael) of Mineral Wells, WV, and four grandchildren, London Morgan, Levi Starcher, Laurel Starcher, and Lincoln Morgan. He is also survived by two sisters, Garnet Leone (Roland) of Maryland and Cheryl “Shug” Stone (Tom) of Kentucky, along with numerous nephews and nieces.

In addition to being preceded in death by his mother, Clellen was preceded in death by five siblings, Emma “Peggy” Crites, Rodney Crites, Drema Starkey, Carl “Chick” Crites, and Pam Lovell.

Clellen was a truck driver for T-Force Freight. He was a diligent worker and loved his grandchildren.

Clellen was hopeful to go home from rehab and spend Thanksgiving with his family. Though in his death, he wasn’t able to return to his physical home, we do believe the Lord allowed him his desire to return home to the Lord and spend Thanksgiving with his family in heaven.

The family wishes to thank his numerous doctors, nurses, and therapists who helped Clellen in his recovery. We are grateful for your care and attention for our dad and grandfather.

Visitation will be held at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg on Sunday, Nov. 20, from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm and again on Monday, Nov. 21, from 10:00 am - 11:00 am.

A service is planned for Monday, Nov. 21, at 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a simple act of love and kindness in Christ’s name on behalf of his children and grandchildren.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

