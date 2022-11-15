Obituary: Whitehair, David John

David John Whitehair, 63, of Parkersburg, passed away on November 13, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born in Parkersburg, the son of the late Luther S. and Nellie Hammond Whitehair.

He was a 1977 graduate of Pennsboro High School and had worked for Camden Clark Medical Center for 43 years, most recently in the Payroll Department. He had touched many lives and was very close to all of his family, always offering love and support in any way he could. He was most happy when he was traveling and when surrounded by family.

He is survived by his brothers, Charlie Whitehair (Sandy), Gary Whitehair, Luther “Bo” Lasure (Melody), and Van Taylor; His sisters, Debbie Jeffries, Loretta Gibson (Martin), and Wanda Whitehair. His cousins, who were like siblings to him, Donnie, Dwight, Bob, and John Dodd, Bonnie McCullough and Sandy Flanagan, and many other cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Terry Whitehair, sisters Connie Taylor and Mary Bixman, and infant sister Bonnie, special aunt and uncle who helped raise him, Frances and Elmus Dodd, cousins Linda Tingler and Bill Dodd.

At David’s request, there will be no visitation or services. Memorial donations may be made to The Gathering in care of The Whitehair Family Christmas Dinner & Toy Drive, P.O. Box 3180, Parkersburg, WV 26103.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.