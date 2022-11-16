American Red Cross wanting to avoid crisis levels seen last winter

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:32 PM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With winter coming closer, the American Red Cross is asking the public to continue to donate blood.

American Red Cross officials say that blood inventory is out of crisis levels since this summer. However, the blood supply is still at a vulnerable level.

Ohio River Valley executive director, Sharon Kesselring says that the wintertime is usually when the non-profit sees a slow down with donations.

Officials say they want people to come out to donate so that the blood supply isn’t back to levels like that from January of this year. Where inventory was at a half-day supply.

“We need to do our best to make sure that everybody is aware that that does happen. And that they still make a very concerted effort to come in and give blood. It’s the only way that we can give blood to somebody else is for somebody to give the blood to us. So, we need to make sure that still occurs,” says Kesselring.

If you would like to donate to the American Red Cross, you can call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Or you can download the American Red Cross app on your phone.

