Hayley Snyder signs with Siena Heights University

Hayley Snyder signs with Siena Heights(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
VINCENT, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Hayley Snyder, a female wrestler from Warren high school, has officially signed with Siena Heights University to continue her athletic and academic career at the collegiate level.

As a high school wrestler, Hayley has numerous accolades to her name including three time state champion.

While competing with the Saints, Hayley also plans to study early childhood education at Siena Heights.

