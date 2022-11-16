Hikers find rare, light-colored rattlesnake in Florida

In a Facebook post, FWC’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute described the baby rattlesnake...
In a Facebook post, FWC’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute described the baby rattlesnake as “amelanistic... meaning it lacks black pigment.”(Florida Wildlife Commission)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - An unusual rattlesnake has been found in Florida.

According to the Florida Wildlife Commission, four men were hiking in Taylor County last month when they spotted a baby eastern diamondback rattlesnake.

Eastern diamondbacks, even young ones, are mainly brown in color with large, dark diamonds with cream borders.

However, this rare snake is all cream-colored, and even its diamonds are light.

In a Facebook post, FWC’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute described the baby rattlesnake as “amelanistic, meaning it lacks black pigment.”

Researchers said because the snake is so light, it’s less camouflaged and more susceptible to predators.

The eastern diamondback rattlesnake is one of the heaviest venomous snakes in the Americas and is the largest rattlesnake.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Dispatchers say the chase crossed over from Belpre into Parkersburg at 8:47 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police chase starts in Washington County and ends in Parkersburg
Mason County man sentenced to 10 years for child porn
Firefighters hose down the scene.
Four fire departments fight Parkersburg home fire
Jack Boggs Obit
Obituary: Boggs, Jack

Latest News

Migrants wait along a border wall on Aug. 23, 2022, after crossing from Mexico near Yuma, Ariz.
Judge delays end of asylum restrictions to late December
A shot from the scene of the crash shows a damaged car near Whittier, Calif., on Wednesday....
22 Los Angeles County sheriff’s recruits hit by car, 5 critical
FILE — Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., speaks as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.,...
McConnell faces challenge from Scott as GOP senators regroup
Twenty-three people, including the driver, were hurt in the crash Wednesday morning.
Scene: Emergency response after sheriff's recruits hit by car
FILE PHOTO - Pictured are several transgender flags.
Report: At least 32 transgender people killed in US in 2022