Man accused of sexual abuse heading to trial

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Duane Byrd is heading to trial on November 29th, 2022 in Judge Waters courtroom.

Byrd is accused of sexually touching a nine-year-old relative while the child slept in a home on 13th Street in Parkersburg. Police say it happened in 2020.

He is charged with sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, or custodian.

If he is found guilty of that charge, he could spend 10-20 years in prison.

