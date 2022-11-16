Man accused of sexual abuse heading to trial

Duane Byrd
Duane Byrd(Parkersburg Police Department)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Duane Byrd is heading to trial on November 29th, 2022 in Judge Waters courtroom.

Byrd is accused of sexually touching a nine-year-old relative while the child slept in a home on 13th Street in Parkersburg. Police say it happened in 2020.

He is charged with sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, or custodian.

If he is found guilty of that charge, he could spend 10-20 years in prison.

Previous coverage: https://www.wtap.com/2021/10/07/parkersburg-man-charged-with-sexual-abuse/

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Dispatchers say the chase crossed over from Belpre into Parkersburg at 8:47 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police chase starts in Washington County and ends in Parkersburg
Mason County man sentenced to 10 years for child porn
Firefighters hose down the scene.
Four fire departments fight Parkersburg home fire
Jack Boggs Obit
Obituary: Boggs, Jack

Latest News

Camden Clark Medical Center
Officials investigating a bomb threat made to Ruby Memorial from WVU Camden Clark
Jon Wallace talks to the public about the status of the Memorial Bridge
Parkersburg Bridge Partners Holds Happy Hour Chat with the Public
WTAP News @ Noon - PBP Holds Happy Hour Chat
WTAP News @ Noon - PBP Holds Happy Hour Chat
Two recognition trees for military members and first responders will be located in the west...
Recognition trees planned for display in W. Va. State Capitol