Obituary: Hughes-Bakhtiari, Shari Volette

Shari Volette Hughes-Bakhtiari, age 61, of Powell, OH, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, at her home. She was born June 21, 1961, in Caldwell, OH, a daughter of the late John Lepage and Shirley Ann Hughes.

She enjoyed making candles and knitting in her free time, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was an avid Ohio State Buckeye Football fan. Shari had a great love for all her dogs. She was employed for many years as a Benefits Manager for the Southern California IBEW/Healthnet.

Those left to cherish her memory are her life partner Angel L. Marrero of the home; son Austin and daughter-in-law Christina Marrero of Dublin, OH; and one expected grandson. She is also survived by a large extended family and many friends. She will always be remembered as someone who never met a stranger.

The family will receive friends for viewing Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Chandler Funeral Home, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724. A funeral service will conclude visitation Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 1:00 PM in the Chandler Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Bill Pickenpaugh officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest near her mother, Shirley, in the Keith Cemetery in Keithtown, OH. Please join us in remembering Shari by visiting her memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net

