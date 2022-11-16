Obituary: Jeffers, Roger L.

Roger L. Jeffers

My soul mate took God’s hand to be with his family and friends on November 12th, 2022, at the young age of 76. Roger was born on October 17th, 1946, in Bellaire, Ohio, son of Albert and Leona Goldsmith Jeffers.

He graduated from Bellaire High School after graduation; he served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam. Roger loved the Navy, his Country, and the Flag of the United States. He is a proud veteran.

On October 24th, 1997, he married Judy Doan Jeffers, who survives but not

feeling it right now; also surviving is his daughter Teresa Jeffers, son Brian (Terri) Jeffers, his brother Mike (Pam) Jeffers., sister-in-Law Beth Tullius, brother-in-law

Tony Cline. Roger has 6 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Roger loved his family so much.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Carol, 3 brothers Albert Jr., John, and Charlie, sister-in-law Becky Cline, brother-in-law Al Walbert, father-in-law Russ Doan, and mother-in-law Betty Doan.

After he retired from the service, he joined the St. Clairsville V.F.W. Post and American Legion in Bellaire, where he is a Past Commander.

When he moved to Marietta, Ohio, he transferred his membership to Marietta V.F.W. Post 5108, where he is a Past Commander and also a Past Commander of District Five. Roger also joined the Elks and the Moose in Marietta and was a member of the motorcycle club post 5108.

Roger loved riding his motorcycle and liked boating and camping with our camping buddies for 10 years with our best friends Butchie and Tina Lones. The best 10 years ever. If it was going to happen, it DID. So many stories and not enough paper.

I’ll miss him so much, we could always laugh together and cry together, but I’ll always have that feeling when he would put his arms around me and said I will always have your back.

I would like to thank all the nurses in Marietta Memorial Hospital Emergency Room for all your kindness, and a special thanks to Dr. Phillips for all your kindness. God Bless

A celebration of his life will be held at 1:00 pm at V.F W. Post 5108 in Marietta on Saturday, November 19, 2022. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

