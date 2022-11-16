Obituary: Rexroad, Sandra Kay

Sandra Kay Rexroad, 63, of Marietta, Ohio, died on November 12, 2022, at Harmar Place.

She was born June 7, 1959, in Cambridge, Ohio, daughter of the late David and Marian

Reasoner.

She attended Living Faith Methodist Church in Vincent. Sandra graduated from Caldwell

High School in 1977. She graduated from Ohio Valley University in 2008 with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology. She had worked at Hannah’s House in Marietta. Spending time with her pets and grandchildren brought her joy.

She is survived by two children, Michael (Courtney) Rexroad, of Fleming, OH, and Katherine (Andrew) Heeren, Dunedin, FL; five grandchildren, Elijah, Issac, and Abigail Rexroad, and Matthew and Rebecca Heeren; a sister Dee Taylor (Roger Fink), two brothers, David Steven Reasoner and Duane Scott Reasoner, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ross Clark Rexroad, of 25 years, and infant brother Ricky Reasoner.

Sandra’s family will greet friends Wednesday, November 16, from 5 to 8 PM at Roberts Funeral Home, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta, OH 45750. Funeral services will be Thursday at 11 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park.

