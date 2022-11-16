Obituary: Russell, Lenora (Nora) Virginia

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lenora (Nora), Virginia Russell, 94, of Massillon, Ohio, passed away on November 13, 2022.  Lenora was born to parents Charles and Susie (Bond) Williams on September 3, 1928, in Clarksburg, West Virginia.

She graduated from Unidis High School in 1946 and went on to study Education at Salem College.  Lenora worked as a teacher in Williamstown, WV, where she met James Riley Russell in 1952. They were married on December 12, 1953. For the next 58 years, they lived in Williamstown, where together they ran Russell Electric; she enjoyed and provided childcare for many working families and raised their two children: Susan Cain (Carlos) Sanchez and Thomas (Karen) Russell.

In 2011 Lenora moved to Massillon, Ohio, to be closer to family. She enjoyed her retirement community, where the residents referred to her as The Mayor, playing games and singing in a visiting chorus.  Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Russell, in 2011 and her seven brothers.

In addition to her children, Thomas and Susan, she is survived by her grandchildren, Andrew (Kailani) Cain, Shannon (Brandon) Russell, Samuel (Mariana) Russell, and great-grandchildren: Thomas, James, and Mileah.

Funeral services will be held on Friday (Nov. 18) at 3:00 pm at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, with burial in Burnt Hill Cemetery.  The family will greet friends before the service from 1:00 until 3:00.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Dispatchers say the chase crossed over from Belpre into Parkersburg at 8:47 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police chase starts in Washington County and ends in Parkersburg
Mason County man sentenced to 10 years for child porn
Firefighters hose down the scene.
Four fire departments fight Parkersburg home fire
Jack Boggs Obit
Obituary: Boggs, Jack

Latest News

Sandra Kay Rexroad Obit
Obituary: Rexroad, Sandra Kay
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Daniels, Sara Frances (Hargreveas)
Russell A. “Bud” Varner Obit
Obituary: Varner, Russell A. “Bud”
Deborah Elaine Wheeler Tolson Venham Obit
Obituary: Venham, Deborah Elaine Wheeler Tolson
Shari Volette Hughes-Bakhtiari Obit
Obituary: Hughes-Bakhtiari, Shari Volette