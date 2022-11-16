Obituary: Russell, Lenora (Nora) Virginia

Lenora (Nora), Virginia Russell, 94, of Massillon, Ohio, passed away on November 13, 2022. Lenora was born to parents Charles and Susie (Bond) Williams on September 3, 1928, in Clarksburg, West Virginia.

She graduated from Unidis High School in 1946 and went on to study Education at Salem College. Lenora worked as a teacher in Williamstown, WV, where she met James Riley Russell in 1952. They were married on December 12, 1953. For the next 58 years, they lived in Williamstown, where together they ran Russell Electric; she enjoyed and provided childcare for many working families and raised their two children: Susan Cain (Carlos) Sanchez and Thomas (Karen) Russell.

In 2011 Lenora moved to Massillon, Ohio, to be closer to family. She enjoyed her retirement community, where the residents referred to her as The Mayor, playing games and singing in a visiting chorus. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Russell, in 2011 and her seven brothers.

In addition to her children, Thomas and Susan, she is survived by her grandchildren, Andrew (Kailani) Cain, Shannon (Brandon) Russell, Samuel (Mariana) Russell, and great-grandchildren: Thomas, James, and Mileah.

Funeral services will be held on Friday (Nov. 18) at 3:00 pm at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, with burial in Burnt Hill Cemetery. The family will greet friends before the service from 1:00 until 3:00. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

