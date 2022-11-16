Obituary: Varner, Russell A. “Bud”

Russell A. “Bud” Varner, 65, of Parkersburg, WV, went home to be with the Lord on November 16, 2022, at Stonerise Parkersburg.

Russell was born on February 1, 1957, in Marietta, OH, the son of the late Russell J. Varner and Betty Wilson Massey.

He is survived by his precious daughter, Kayleigh Varner, 14, of Parkersburg; ex-wife, Amy Varner; sisters, Debbie Fenton (Fred), Joy Watkins (Danny), Betty E. Hunt and Juanita Reiter; brothers, William Johnson (Vicki), Lee Johnson (Jessica), Andy Varner, Dave Varner (Cyndi) and Jeff Varner (Melissa); and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Russell was preceded in death by his sister, Jackie Tracewell.

Russell retired from the WV Department of Highways as a heavy equipment operator. He proudly served in the U.S. Army for two years (1973-1975). Russell was a Baptist by faith. He was a gifted artist and musician; he loved the music of all varieties. Russell’s favorite pastime was spending time with his daughter, who shares his love for art and music.

A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, with full military rites. Pastor Mike Elder will be officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm.

