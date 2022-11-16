Obituary: Venham, Deborah Elaine Wheeler Tolson

Deborah Elaine (Wheeler) (Tolson) Venham, age 65, was called home Saturday, November 5, 2022, at her residence in Belpre, Ohio, surrounded by her family.

She was born February 1, 1957, to Hurshel and Maxine Wheeler of Stewart, Ohio. Debbie attended Federal Hocking High School in Stewart, Ohio. She worked for Reed & Baur Insurance, in Athens, Ohio, for 14 years, then worked for Peoples Bank in Marietta, Ohio, and Parkersburg, WV. Debbie coached Cheerleading and also assisted in coaching at Federal Hocking Middle School during the 1980′s. She loved spending time with family and friends as well as going to car shows and taking long rides in her 1950 Plymouth “Miss Daisy.”

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Ed Venham of Belpre; Her mother, Maxine Wheeler of Coolville, Ohio; Two daughters, Crissy (Keith) Vermillion of Logan, Ohio, and Mindy Tolson of Coolville, Ohio; One son, Jeremy (Tiffany) Tolson of Guysville, Ohio; One sister-in-law, Gloria Wheeler of Tuppers Plains, Ohio; One step-son, James Venham of Belpre, Ohio; One step-daughter, Michelle (Jeremy) Hunt of Belpre, Ohio; Seven grandchildren, Haley and Makayla Vermillion of Logan, Ohio, Paige, Ava and AJ Tolson of Guysville, Ohio, Garrett (Marnie) Angus of Minot, ND, Colton Angus of Ravenswood, WV and one great-grandson, Jaxon Fuller of Logan, Ohio.

Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Hershel Wheeler; Two brothers, Darrell Wheeler and Robert (Bob) Wheeler and one granddaughter, Brittany Vermillion.

Per Deborah’s wishes and her family, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home Belpre is honored to serve the Venham family.

