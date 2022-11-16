Obituary: Young, Sandra J.

Sandra J. Young, age 85, of Belle Valley, OH, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 18, 1937, at home in Buffalo, OH, a daughter of the late John and Etta M. Murphy Gibson.

She attended Kent State University for accounting. She worked as a bookkeeper in the Oil and Gas Industry for many years. She was a founding member and traveled for over 50 years, having also been a regional director for the Guernsey County Association of Desk and Derrick Club. She was also a member of the Noble County Red Hatters, Guernsey-Noble Business and Professional Women, and Guernsey Memorial Hospital Auxiliary - Wing #13. Sandra was an avid reader. She also enjoyed traveling, whether it be by motorcycle, motorhome, or snowmobiling. She had several memorable trips on a snowmobile, including trips to Yellowstone and Iceland. Sandra and Mike spent eight years at their winter home in Zephyrhills, FL.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister Diane (Joe) Krall.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Michael R. Young, whom she married November 13, 1981; 2 daughters Kearny Shimp Hambrick (Ron Mongolier) of Cambridge, OH, and Kathryn (Will) Bellinger of Bolivar, OH; stepsons Kevin (Leslie) Young of Marengo, OH and Brian Young of Edgewood, NM; 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; and a loving companion, her dog Bean. She is also survived by many friends.

Cremation will be observed. A memorial visitation will be held on December 3, 2022, from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at the Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724. A memorial service will conclude visitation on December 3, 2022, at 4:00 PM in the Chandler Funeral Home Chapel, with Beverly Pottmeyer officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Hiramsburg Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed in Sandra’s Honor to the Noble County Historical Society, 419 West Street, PO Box 128, Caldwell, OH 43724, or a charity of your choice. Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724, has been entrusted to care for the family. Please join us in remembering Sandra by visiting her memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net

