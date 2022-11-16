Officials investigating a bomb threat made to Ruby Memorial from WVU Camden Clark

Camden Clark Medical Center
Camden Clark Medical Center(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

According to the Parkersburg Police Department, someone at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center called Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown with a bomb threat.

The call came to the Parkersburg Police Department at 11:06 am Wednesday.

WVU Medicine’s Camden Clark was on lockdown for a short time during the investigation.

Parkersburg Police was able to clear the scene and talk with the person they say made the threat.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

The Parkersburg Police Department is working with the Morgantown Police Department for the investigation.

Stay tuned to WTAP for more information as it becomes available.

