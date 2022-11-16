Ohio State Highway Patrol has tips for winter driving

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

With winter weather starting to appear in our forecasts, it’s a good time to talk about how to stay safe when road conditions can change constantly.

There are some steps you can take before you start your drive to keep you and everyone around you safe.

Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lieutenant Chris Chesar talked about preparing the inside of your car before you go anywhere.

Chesar said, “People need to make sure that they are prepared in case something happens to them on their travels. Make sure they have their warm blankets, water with them, and some sort of heat source in case they get stranded.”

Once you prepare the inside of your vehicle, then you should check the rest of it.

Chesar said, “Make sure people are looking at their tires, and that there’s enough tread on them for the winter weather and wet roads that we are going to start experiencing here shortly. Make sure that all their fluids and everything is up to date, and that they are doing their routine maintenance on their vehicles. Make sure they are safe before they go out, and make sure their windshield wipers are working, especially get the snow off. Make sure their windows are completely defrosted before they leave in the morning. They are going to start frosting, and going to have snow on them. The best is to have all the snow off, and for your fellow motorists to have all the snow off the top of your vehicle as well.”

Lieutenant Chesar also talked about giving yourself a few extra minutes for driving.

Chesar said, “People need to make sure they are leaving enough time to get to work or home or their activities that they are trying to get to; and slowing down is a big key.”

You can also check road conditions before you leave by visiting OHGO (Ohio road conditions) or WV511 (West Virginia road conditions).

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.