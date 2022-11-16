Parkersburg Bridge Partners discusses future of the Memorial Bridge

The public was able to ask questions about the Memorial bridge and how the new toll system will work.
WTAP News @ Noon - PBP Holds Happy Hour Chat
By Henry Grof
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - People in the Mid-Ohio Valley got a chance to learn about the progress of the work being done on the Memorial Bridge and its new toll system.

The Parkersburg Bridge Partners held a happy hour chat on Wednesday morning.

The meeting was held at the traffic circle McDonald’s. The agency says it is a way for people to ask questions about the ongoing bridge project.

One of the items discussed at the meeting was the new toll system. Officials say the new toll system will be an all-electric toll using a transponder or “Pay by Plate.” There will be two options for cost, a monthly fee of $30 or a $1 per trip fee for two axl vehicles. Fees for larger vehicles and how to pay will be released later.

The agency will hold other meetings coming up on November 29th at the Wood County Society and on the 30th at the Belpre Elementary multi-purpose room. Both will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Dispatchers say the chase crossed over from Belpre into Parkersburg at 8:47 p.m. on Tuesday.
UPDATE: Wirt County man arrested following Tuesday night police pursuit
Mason County man sentenced to 10 years for child porn
Camden Clark Medical Center
Officials investigating a bomb threat made to Ruby Memorial from WVU Camden Clark
Firefighters hose down the scene.
Four fire departments fight Parkersburg home fire

Latest News

Multiple local law enforcement agencies were a part of the investigation.
Local spas under investigation for alleged sex trafficking
Ohio State Highway Patrol winter driving tips
Ohio State Highway Patrol has tips for winter driving
American Red Cross wanting to avoid crisis levels seen last winter
American Red Cross wanting to avoid crisis levels seen last winter
Financial experts: Investing in crypto can be a serious risk
Financial experts: Investing in crypto can be a serious risk
Duane Byrd
Man accused of sexual abuse heading to trial