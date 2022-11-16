Parkersburg Bridge Partners discusses future of the Memorial Bridge

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - People in the Mid-Ohio Valley got a chance to learn about the progress of the work being done on the Memorial Bridge and its new toll system.

The Parkersburg Bridge Partners held a happy hour chat on Wednesday morning.

The meeting was held at the traffic circle McDonald’s. The agency says it is a way for people to ask questions about the ongoing bridge project.

One of the items discussed at the meeting was the new toll system. Officials say the new toll system will be an all-electric toll using a transponder or “Pay by Plate.” There will be two options for cost, a monthly fee of $30 or a $1 per trip fee for two axl vehicles. Fees for larger vehicles and how to pay will be released later.

The agency will hold other meetings coming up on November 29th at the Wood County Society and on the 30th at the Belpre Elementary multi-purpose room. Both will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

