Parkersburg Bridge Partners Holds Happy Hour Chat with the Public

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Bridge Partners held a Happy Hour Chat at the McDonalds on Ohio Avenue in Parkersburg this morning. This was used as a way for the public to ask questions about the current status of the Memorial Bridge that is still under construction. Jon Wallace, who is the local account manager for the Parkersburg Bridge Partners, was there to help answer some questions for the public.

The chat was also used to help inform the public about how the new toll system will work once the bridge reopens. The new toll system will feature three different ways to pay. The first option is a monthly flat fee that gives you unlimited crossings with a transponder for $30 a month. A 2nd option is using a transponder to pay per trip. Right now, for a regular two axil vehicle, it will be $1 per trip. The last option is to pay by plate later, but the full details are yet to be determined.

The Parkersburg Bridge Partners will continue to update the public on the status of the bridge. They will also hold two more Happy Hour Chats this month. The first event is on November 29th at the Wood County Society. The second event will be on November 30th at the Belpre Elementary multi-purpose room. Both events will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.