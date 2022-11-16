Police chase starts in Washington County and ends in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County 911 says there was a police chase that started in Washington County and ended in front of WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center on Garfield Avenue in Parkersburg.

The chase ended around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

We are still working to get details about how the chase started and who was arrested.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.