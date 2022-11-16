Recognition trees planned for display in W. Va. State Capitol

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two recognition trees for military members and first responders will be located in the west rotunda of West Virginia’s main Capitol building during the holidays.

Gov. Jim Justice and first lady Cathy Justice say a third tree will be decorated by Gold Star mothers and families in honor of those who died while serving the country.

Photos must be submitted by Tuesday with the submission form and tag for military or first responder.

Please send photocopies as photos will not be returned.

