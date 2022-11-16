Rylee Wise signs with Concord University

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Rylee Wise, a volleyball player from Parkersburg high school, has officially signed with Concord University to play collegiate volleyball.

Rylee has been a major part of the Big Reds success playing setter for the team and surpassing 2,000 career assists earlier this year.

Her talents will now take her to Concord to continue her volleyball career at the next level.

While playing volleyball for the Mountain Lions, Rylee also plans to study secondary education during her time in college.

