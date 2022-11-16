Seeking wellness after military service - Local veteran places at barbecue world championship

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local veteran took his love for barbecuing to a world championship and placed.

WTAP has more on how Shawn McColligan found his footing at the barbecue pit after leaving the military.

“A veteran that doesn’t have a mission is a veteran that’s in crisis,” McColligan said.

Not too long ago, he was in Alabama, competing in a world barbecue championship.

“It’s something that brings me peace. It gives me something to focus on.”

McColligan said his turkey smoke got tenth place, his pork shoulder got sixth place, and his chicken got a perfect score.

“It floored me. Honestly. I mean…these perfect scores are so rare,” he said.

But for McColligan, barbecue is about more than winning.

“As a veteran, there’s a lot of times when I just want to stay inside, close the windows, lock the door, and not even talk with people…and I self-isolate. This gets me out of the house,” he said.

McColligan picked up barbecuing after spending 15 and a half years in the navy. He’s no stranger to the impact military service can have on mental health.

“Veteran suicide…I was almost at that point. To be completely honest. If it wasn’t…if it wasn’t for my wife and me finding something to dive into and be all-consuming with, I would not be here. I’d be another statistic very easily,” he said.

McColligan’s team name is T&S BBQ. The ‘T’ stands for Tracy, who is McColligan’s wife and teammate. ‘S’ stands for Shawn.

Now he finds peace at the pit.

“..., and there’s something calm about hearing that fire, about smelling that wood burning…,”

And McColligan’s more than happy to spread the warmth. When veterans show interest in McColligan’s cooking at competitions, he shares his tricks for free.

“..., I’ll show them every single thing that I do - all the seasonings, all the processes, and hopefully get them addicted in something positive,” he said.

McColligan hopes to be back for the next world championship.

