Student Athlete of the Week: Rickie Allen

WTAP News @ 6
By Evan Lasek
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Rickie Allen, a senior from Williamstown high school, is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.

As a senior, Rickie has been a stellar student and holds a cumulative GPA higher than a 4.0.

Rickie is the leading rusher for the Yellowjackets who are in the midst of a playoff run, and as a leader he has focused on helping out the younger guys to continue the great Williamstown tradition after he graduates.

After he graduates, Rickie hopes to continue his football career and study pre-med in college.

