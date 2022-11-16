UPDATE: Wirt County man arrested following Tuesday night police pursuit

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Wirt County man has been arrested Tuesday night following a pursuit with police around 8:40 p.m.

According to an affidavit of facts from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Timothy James Osborne, 63, of Elizabeth, was arrested by the Parkersburg Police Department and charged with fleeing with reckless disregard.

Lieutenant Loretta Parks with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle Osborne was driving on State Route 7 after turning into the entrance of Lock and Dam 18.

Osborne became agitated and attempted to hit the lieutenant’s cruiser and, blocking it, made it impossible for the lieutenant to leave. He then asked for directions to Parkersburg, which Lieutenant Parks provided.

Osborne drove erratically near “asphalt materials” on State Route 7 in Warren Township, going about 102 miles per hour. Osborne ignored the police lights on the cruiser and attempted to back up and hit the lieutenant’s police cruiser.

The vehicle continued to head northbound in the southbound lanes on State Route 7. Osborne eventually crossed into Belpre, hit a concrete retainer, and traveled through a city lawn strip before crossing into West Virginia via the Parkersburg-Belpre Bridge.

Osborne then headed into oncoming traffic on Garfield Avenue in front of WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center before he wrecked.

Lieutenant Parks requests a warrant be issued to Osborne for one count of Felonious Assault for nearly hitting her police cruiser and one count of Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of a Police Officer.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Belpre Police Department, and the Parkersburg Police Department responded to the scene.

