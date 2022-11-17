Arts and entertainment events happening November 17th-20th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, November 17th

Free Play at the Library! from 9 AM to 7 PM @ Parkersburg/Wood Co. Library

WesBanco Art Display from 9 AM to 3 PM @ WesBanco

Birth-Two Years Story Time from 10 AM to 11 AM @ Emerson Avenue Library

MOV Quilt Show from 10 AM to 5 PM @ Blennerhassett Museum of Regional History

Meet the PAC Artist in Residence from 11 AM to 1 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center

Photos with Santa from 11 AM to 7 PM @ Grand Central Mall

Fall Button- ages 13+ from 2 PM to 3 PM @ Marietta Public Library

Crazy Story Contest! Grades 4 to 9 from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM

Girls Night Cooking Class from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM @ The Changed Plate

Open Sew/Machine Basics from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM @ BB2C Makerspace

Narna from 6 PM to 9 PM @ The Watering Can Art Studio, Grand Central Mall

Paint Night- Aslan- Pop Art Style from 6 PM to 9 PM @ The Watering Can Art Studio

Tom Turkey Wreath- ages 12+ from 6 PM to 8 PM @ New Matamoras Library

An Evening with Gus “Squashcarver” Smithhiser from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM @ PKB/Wood Co. Library

Live Music- Ethan Timm from 6:30 PM @ Over the Moon Pub and Pizza

Bad Auditions by Bad Actor from 7 PM @ Williamstown High School

Step Afrika from 7:30 PM @ Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium, Ohio University