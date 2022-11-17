Arts and entertainment events happening November 17th-20th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Thursday, November 17th
- Free Play at the Library! from 9 AM to 7 PM @ Parkersburg/Wood Co. Library
- WesBanco Art Display from 9 AM to 3 PM @ WesBanco
- Birth-Two Years Story Time from 10 AM to 11 AM @ Emerson Avenue Library
- MOV Quilt Show from 10 AM to 5 PM @ Blennerhassett Museum of Regional History
- Meet the PAC Artist in Residence from 11 AM to 1 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Photos with Santa from 11 AM to 7 PM @ Grand Central Mall
- Fall Button- ages 13+ from 2 PM to 3 PM @ Marietta Public Library
- Crazy Story Contest! Grades 4 to 9 from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM
- Girls Night Cooking Class from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM @ The Changed Plate
- Open Sew/Machine Basics from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM @ BB2C Makerspace
- Narna from 6 PM to 9 PM @ The Watering Can Art Studio, Grand Central Mall
- Paint Night- Aslan- Pop Art Style from 6 PM to 9 PM @ The Watering Can Art Studio
- Tom Turkey Wreath- ages 12+ from 6 PM to 8 PM @ New Matamoras Library
- An Evening with Gus “Squashcarver” Smithhiser from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM @ PKB/Wood Co. Library
- Live Music- Ethan Timm from 6:30 PM @ Over the Moon Pub and Pizza
- Bad Auditions by Bad Actor from 7 PM @ Williamstown High School
- Step Afrika from 7:30 PM @ Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium, Ohio University
- Nitty Gritty Dirt Band from 8 PM @ Peoples Bank Theatre
Friday, November 18th
- WesBanco Art Display from 9 AM to 4 PM @ WesBanco
- MOV Quilt Show from 10 AM to 5 PM @ Blennerhassett Museum of Regional History
- Preschool Story Time from 10 AM to 11 AM @ Emerson Avenue Library
- Photos with Santa from 11 AM to 7 PM @ Grand Central Mall
- Noontime Yoga Free a Emerson Library from 12 PM
- Preschool Picasso Classes from 12:30 PM to 2 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Small Fry Tales- ages 4-5 from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM @ South Parkersburg Public Library
- Cutting Board Making 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM @ BB2C Makerspace
- Finetime: Strings and Paws from 6 PM to 8 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Magnificent Aslan 3D Wood Workshop from 6 PM to 9 PM @ The Watering Can Art Studio
- Narnia from 6 PM to 9 PM @ The Watering Can Art Studio, Grand Central Mall
- Wine Tasting Seminar with Robert Cavanaugh 6 PM @ Blennerhassett Hotel
- The Perrys at New Hope Baptist Church 7 PM @ New Hope Baptist Church
- Blue Oyster Cult 8 PM @ The Old Corral
- Generation Gap 8 PM @ Parkersburg Brewing Company
- Jesse Henry at The Lafayette Hotel 8 PM @ Lafayette Hotel
- Sound of Music at 8 PM @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
Saturday, November 19th
- Broughton 5 Mile Run from 8:30 AM @ Broughton Community Building
- Parkersburg South Fall Craft Fest from 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM @ Parkersburg South High School
- Teen/Tween Acting Classes from 9:45 AM to 10:45 AM
- MOV Quilt Show from 10 AM to 5 PM @ Blennerhassett Museum of Regional History
- Open Art Hours from 11 AM to 3 PM @ BB2C Makerspace
- Photos with Santa 11 AM to 7 PM @ Grand Central Mall
- Sewing With Kindness (Felt Stockings) 11 AM to 3 PM @ BB2C Makerspace
- Watercolor Christmas Snow Globe 1 PM to 3 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Music Education Major Fall Recital- Marietta College from 2 PM @ McDonough Auditorium
- Humane Society of Parkersburg Cash Bingo! from 4 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Friendsgiving Dinner and Drinks from 5 PM @ The Cocktail Bar
- Family Library Camp-in for Ages 13 and under from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM @ Emerson Ave Libary
- Narnia from 6 PM to 9 PM @ The Watering Can Art Studio, Grand Central Mall
- Rick Poling at the Blennerhassett from 6 PM @ Blennerhassett Hotel
- Night at the Museum- The Castle from 6:30 PM to 8 PM @ The Castle
- Around the World: WV Symphony Orchestra from 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM @ Clay Center
- City of Merry-Etta Tree Lighting from 6PM @ Armory-Marietta, OH
- Sound of Music from 8 PM @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
Sunday, November 20th
- MOV Quilt Show from 10 AM to 5 PM @ Blennerhassett Museum of Regional History
- Photos with Santa from 11 AM to 7 PM @ Grand Central Mall
- Allied Artists of WV Juried Exhibit from 1 PM to 3 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Small Packages Opening Reception from 1 PM to 3 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Sound of Music from 2:30 PM @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
- Marietta College Esbenshade Series- Dirty Dozen Brass Band from 3 PM @ Peoples Bank Theatre
- Gobble Gobble Cruise from 5 PM to 7 PM @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Senior and Junior Recital- Marietta College from 5 PM @ McDonough Auditorium
