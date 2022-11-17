Arts and entertainment events happening November 17th-20th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Lyndsay Dennis joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
WTAP Daybreak - Artsbridge - November 17th
By Henry Grof
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, November 17th

  • Free Play at the Library! from 9 AM to 7 PM @ Parkersburg/Wood Co. Library
  • WesBanco Art Display from 9 AM to 3 PM @ WesBanco
  • Birth-Two Years Story Time from 10 AM to 11 AM @ Emerson Avenue Library
  • MOV Quilt Show from 10 AM to 5 PM @ Blennerhassett Museum of Regional History
  • Meet the PAC Artist in Residence from 11 AM to 1 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Photos with Santa from 11 AM to 7 PM @ Grand Central Mall
  • Fall Button- ages 13+ from 2 PM to 3 PM @ Marietta Public Library
  • Crazy Story Contest! Grades 4 to 9 from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM
  • Girls Night Cooking Class from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM @ The Changed Plate
  • Open Sew/Machine Basics from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Narna from 6 PM to 9 PM @ The Watering Can Art Studio, Grand Central Mall
  • Paint Night- Aslan- Pop Art Style from 6 PM to 9 PM @ The Watering Can Art Studio
  • Tom Turkey Wreath- ages 12+ from 6 PM to 8 PM @ New Matamoras Library
  • An Evening with Gus “Squashcarver” Smithhiser from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM @ PKB/Wood Co. Library
  • Live Music- Ethan Timm from 6:30 PM @ Over the Moon Pub and Pizza
  • Bad Auditions by Bad Actor from 7 PM @ Williamstown High School
  • Step Afrika from 7:30 PM @ Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium, Ohio University
  • Nitty Gritty Dirt Band from 8 PM @ Peoples Bank Theatre

Friday, November 18th

  • WesBanco Art Display from 9 AM to 4 PM @ WesBanco
  • MOV Quilt Show from 10 AM to 5 PM @ Blennerhassett Museum of Regional History
  • Preschool Story Time from 10 AM to 11 AM @ Emerson Avenue Library
  • Photos with Santa from 11 AM to 7 PM @ Grand Central Mall
  • Noontime Yoga Free a Emerson Library from 12 PM
  • Preschool Picasso Classes from 12:30 PM to 2 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Small Fry Tales- ages 4-5 from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM @ South Parkersburg Public Library
  • Cutting Board Making 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Finetime: Strings and Paws from 6 PM to 8 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Magnificent Aslan 3D Wood Workshop from 6 PM to 9 PM @ The Watering Can Art Studio
  • Narnia from 6 PM to 9 PM @ The Watering Can Art Studio, Grand Central Mall
  • Wine Tasting Seminar with Robert Cavanaugh 6 PM @ Blennerhassett Hotel
  • The Perrys at New Hope Baptist Church 7 PM @ New Hope Baptist Church
  • Blue Oyster Cult 8 PM @ The Old Corral
  • Generation Gap 8 PM @ Parkersburg Brewing Company
  • Jesse Henry at The Lafayette Hotel 8 PM @ Lafayette Hotel
  • Sound of Music at 8 PM @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Saturday, November 19th

  • Broughton 5 Mile Run from 8:30 AM @ Broughton Community Building
  • Parkersburg South Fall Craft Fest from 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM @ Parkersburg South High School
  • Teen/Tween Acting Classes from 9:45 AM to 10:45 AM
  • MOV Quilt Show from 10 AM to 5 PM @ Blennerhassett Museum of Regional History
  • Open Art Hours from 11 AM to 3 PM @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Photos with Santa 11 AM to 7 PM @ Grand Central Mall
  • Sewing With Kindness (Felt Stockings) 11 AM to 3 PM @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Watercolor Christmas Snow Globe 1 PM to 3 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Music Education Major Fall Recital- Marietta College from 2 PM @ McDonough Auditorium
  • Humane Society of Parkersburg Cash Bingo! from 4 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Friendsgiving Dinner and Drinks from 5 PM @ The Cocktail Bar
  • Family Library Camp-in for Ages 13 and under from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM @ Emerson Ave Libary
  • Narnia from 6 PM to 9 PM @ The Watering Can Art Studio, Grand Central Mall
  • Rick Poling at the Blennerhassett from 6 PM @ Blennerhassett Hotel
  • Night at the Museum- The Castle from 6:30 PM to 8 PM @ The Castle
  • Around the World: WV Symphony Orchestra from 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM @ Clay Center
  • City of Merry-Etta Tree Lighting from 6PM @ Armory-Marietta, OH
  • Sound of Music from 8 PM @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Sunday, November 20th

  • MOV Quilt Show from 10 AM to 5 PM @ Blennerhassett Museum of Regional History
  • Photos with Santa from 11 AM to 7 PM @ Grand Central Mall
  • Allied Artists of WV Juried Exhibit from 1 PM to 3 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Small Packages Opening Reception from 1 PM to 3 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Sound of Music from 2:30 PM @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
  • Marietta College Esbenshade Series- Dirty Dozen Brass Band from 3 PM @ Peoples Bank Theatre
  • Gobble Gobble Cruise from 5 PM to 7 PM @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Senior and Junior Recital- Marietta College from 5 PM @ McDonough Auditorium

