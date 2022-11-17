Candace Cameron Bure blames media for blowback over ‘traditional marriage’ remark

Candace Cameron Bure attends 2019 Wango Tango at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, June...
Candace Cameron Bure attends 2019 Wango Tango at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Carson, Calif.(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Actress and producer Candace Cameron Bure is blaming the media for a backlash firestorm after announcing she won’t feature LGBTQ+ storylines on her new network.

She shared the news Monday that the Great American Family media company will keep traditional marriage at the core.

Almost immediately, reality star JoJo Siwa and others expressed disappointment about the comment.

By Wednesday, Bure shared a lengthy reaction statement that said in part that the media is responsible for using the opportunity to “fan flames of conflict and hate.”

She went on to say, “I love you anyway.”

The actress explained that people of all identities and ethnicities will continue to contribute to the network on and off camera.

Bure left the Hallmark Channel in April after years of Christmas-related stardom to become chief creative officer at Great American Family.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers say the chase crossed over from Belpre into Parkersburg at 8:47 p.m. on Tuesday.
UPDATE: Wirt County man arrested following Tuesday night police pursuit
Mason County man sentenced to 10 years for child porn
Camden Clark Medical Center
Officials investigating a bomb threat made to Ruby Memorial from WVU Camden Clark
Multiple local law enforcement agencies were a part of the investigation.
Local spas under investigation for alleged sex trafficking
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says

Latest News

Starbucks workers are planning to strike Thursday.
Starbucks workers strike at more than 100 US stores
Dogs that survived plane’s crash-landing on golf course ready for adoption
Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Officials responding to structure fire in Washington
This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Richard Fairchild....
Oklahoma executes man for 1993 killing of 3-year-old boy