‘A Christmas Story’ sequel is out now

The "A Christmas Story" House and Museum is in Cleveland, where the iconic movie was filmed....
The "A Christmas Story" House and Museum is in Cleveland, where the iconic movie was filmed. Actor Peter Billingsley, who played Ralphie, is pictured here in 2003.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(Gray News) – The nearly 40-year wait is over – the sequel to “A Christmas Story” is here!

“A Christmas Story Christmas” premiered on HBO Max Thursday, starring Peter Billingsley as Ralphie once again.

“A Christmas Story” premiered 39 years ago in 1983. Set in the 1940s, 9-year-old Ralphie told a story from his childhood where he obsessed about getting a BB gun as a Christmas gift.

In the new sequel, an adult Ralphie returns to his home in the 1970s to give his own kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up.

Other actors reprising their iconic roles include Ian Petrella as Randy, as well as Zack Ward, the original Scut Farkus.

