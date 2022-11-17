Firefighters respond to trailer fire in Washington County, Ohio

According to officials, the call came in at 4:45 p.m. The trailer is destroyed.
According to officials, the call came in at 4:45 p.m. The trailer is destroyed.(Sarah Coleman, WTAP)
By Samantha Cavalli and Sarah Coleman
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE HOCKING, Ohio. (WTAP) - Firefighters responded to a trailer fire on the 43 hundred block of State Route 555 in Little Hocking.

According to the Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mike Chevalier, one person was burned and transported to the hospital. One pet was found dead.

According to Chevalier, they received the call at 4:45 p.m. The trailer was fully engulfed when they arrived. The trailer is destroyed.

Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department and EMS, Dunham Township, Volunteer Fire Department, Barlow Volunteer Fire Department, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

We will more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason County man sentenced to 10 years for child porn
Camden Clark Medical Center
Officials investigating a bomb threat made to Ruby Memorial from WVU Camden Clark
Dispatchers say the chase crossed over from Belpre into Parkersburg at 8:47 p.m. on Tuesday.
UPDATE: Wirt County man arrested following Tuesday night police pursuit
Multiple local law enforcement agencies were a part of the investigation.
Local spas under investigation for alleged sex trafficking
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Lengthy investigation into stolen property leads to six arrests
Financial counselors give tips on how to save up this holiday season
Financial counselors give tips on how to save up this holiday season
Motion approved to transfer transcripts to OVU Trust
Motion approved to transfer transcripts to OVU Trust
Hazardous asbestos floor removal and replacement at Belpre H.S.
Hazardous asbestos floor removal and replacement at Belpre H.S.