Firefighters respond to trailer fire in Washington County, Ohio

LITTLE HOCKING, Ohio. (WTAP) - Firefighters responded to a trailer fire on the 43 hundred block of State Route 555 in Little Hocking.

According to the Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mike Chevalier, one person was burned and transported to the hospital. One pet was found dead.

According to Chevalier, they received the call at 4:45 p.m. The trailer was fully engulfed when they arrived. The trailer is destroyed.

Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department and EMS, Dunham Township, Volunteer Fire Department, Barlow Volunteer Fire Department, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

We will more information as it becomes available.

