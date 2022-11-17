Hazardous asbestos floor removal and replacement at Belpre H.S.

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre City Schools is addressing a need to remove and replace hazardous floors in its high school.

The floors in the Belpre high school gym lobby are being removed and replaced due to asbestos levels.

Belpre City Schools superintendent, Jeff Greenley says that the asbestos at the schools are checked every three months and every six months the director of maintenance does a visual inspection as well.

Greenley says that the director saw asbestos levels that underwent too much wear and tear.

Greenley also says that these inspections are necessary because of the average age of these buildings.

“All of the asbestos on our campuses was encapsulated back in the 1990′s. I think there’s about 92 thousand square feet of asbestos in the different buildings. It’s totally normal, again, for the age of the buildings,” says Greenley. “But that particular portion of flooring, again, due to the wear and tear and its age, we felt like it was time to get that done.”

Greenley says that asbestos removal was done over Veterans Day weekend, and that a containment zone was instituted by a contractor who was licensed to do the work.

The superintendent says that these repairs will cost the district roughly $6 thousand to replace the flooring.

