Inmates share their stories through art - Traveling exhibit reaches the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A traveling art exhibit featuring current and former inmates’ work has made its way to the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Step into Artsbridge and you’ll get a glimpse into the world through the eyes of people who’ve been incarcerated.

Artsbridge’s executive director Lyndsay Dennis commented on her favorite pieces, saying, “Just thinking about the time it took that individual to make that piece probably with the small amount of time each day they were given, I just think about their passion….,”

The purpose of the exhibit is to fight stigma by highlighting inmates’ skills and humanity.

Dominique Kirl, a chair of one of the organizations that helped put the project together, said, “A lot of people think that people who are incarcerated are horrible people that made a mistake that need to pay for it. There are so many underlying things - mental health, childhood trauma, substance use disorder…,”

Both describe walking through the exhibit as a moving experience.

“The project is really emotional. Like when you actually go around and look at the pieces, you can really see the hurt…,” Kirl said.

Some art pieces even have an image you can scan and headphones you can use to listen to through which an inmate describes the background and meaning behind the piece.

“I think the art exhibit itself is really going to be the bridge that starts that conversation and gets that conversation going,” Dennis said.

The exhibit isn’t just for education. Kirl said it’s for inmates’ families too.

One artist is facing a life sentence.

“..., so his family is able to come in and look at the artwork and see what he’s done and they really wanted it to come to Wood County so that they could come and see it.”

Artsbridge will host a public meeting about the exhibit on January 5th. The purpose is to reduce stigma and educate people on subjects such as the challenges former inmates face when re-entering society as well as how people can help. MOV Reentry Council, REACH Initiative, and Uplift West Virginia, aka the exhibit organizers, will be there to lead the discussion.

The exhibit will be open to the public Monday through Thursday from 9am to 4pm through the first week of January. Artsbridge will be closed on the week between Christmas and New Years.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.