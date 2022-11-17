Lengthy investigation into stolen property leads to six arrests

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A lengthy investigation into stolen property led to six Washington County arrests.

According to Washington County Sheriff Larry Mincks, the sheriff’s office and the Belpre Police Department worked closely on the investigation for at least six months.

Authorities were looking into reports of stolen property in the county. Mincks says most of those reports came out of the city of Belpre.

According to a news release, authorities executed a search warrant Thursday on Calder Ridge Road in Dunham Township.

51-year-old Jeffrey McKinley was charged with possession of Methamphetamine, a 5th-degree felony. 47-year-old Stacy McKinley was charged with permitting drug abuse, a 5th-degree felony. And 27-year-old Andrew McKinley was arrested for a warrant out of Belpre for theft.

While serving the warrant, Mincks says a law enforcement officer saw a vehicle leaving the scene. That car was stopped, and three other people were arrested during a traffic stop.

25-year-old Timothy McKinley, 29-year-old carl Robinson and 21-year-old Gayle Allen were arrested for numerous charges.

According to the news release, those three were getting ready to sell some of the stolen items. Authorities also say the three people arrested in the traffic stop all tried to get rid of drugs and paraphernalia.

Timothy McKinley was arrested for receiving stolen property and possession of narcotics/methamphetamine, both 5th-degree felonies. He was also charged with a 3rd-degree felony of tampering with evidence.

Carl Robinson was arrested for trafficking in fentanyl, 4th degree, trafficking in methamphetamine, 3rd-degree felony, and tampering with evidence, 3rd-degree felony.

Gayle Allen was arrested for a misdemeanor charge of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence, a 3rd-degree felony.

According to the news release, the people arrested as a part of the investigation called themselves the “Scrap Gang.”

Authorities recovered some of the stolen items, which will eventually be returned to their owners.

Mincks says the investigations may also lead to more arrests.

