Motion approved to transfer transcripts to OVU Trust

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A new update is happening with the Ohio Valley University transcripts situation.

A motion is approved to abandon and transfer the student records to the Ohio Valley University windup trust.

Transcripts for both OVU and Northeastern Christian Junior College -- a college that merged with OVU back in 1993 -- will have the transcripts in the possession of those in the trust.

Both available paper and digital transcripts.

Now, the trust’s express responsibility will be to find a permanent home for the records that will be used for any and all distribution of transcripts.

We will have more information as this story develops.

