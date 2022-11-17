Officials responding to structure fire in Washington

WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Firefighters are responding to a fully engulfed trailer fire on Washington Gardens Circle in Washington, West Virginia.

The call came in around 2:45 p.m.

According to initial reports, flames and heavy black smoke are showing from the trailer.

We have a reporter heading to the scene. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.