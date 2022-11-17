Officials responding to structure fire in Washington
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Firefighters are responding to a fully engulfed trailer fire on Washington Gardens Circle in Washington, West Virginia.
The call came in around 2:45 p.m.
According to initial reports, flames and heavy black smoke are showing from the trailer.
We have a reporter heading to the scene. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.
