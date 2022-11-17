Parkersburg Memorial Bridge reopening moved to Fall 2023

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Memorial Bridge will stay closed throughout the remainder of the rehabilitation project. The bridge is expected to reopen in early Fall 2023 to both passenger cars and commercial traffic.

Parkersburg Bridge Partners say keeping the bridge closed will shorten the construction timeline by three months and help keep workers safe. The bridge closed to traffic Monday, September 12, 2022.

An approved maintenance of the traffic plan was installed when construction began, and a series of increased traffic safety measures were implemented throughout the project. This included law enforcement ticketing drivers who ran the stop light on the remote traffic signals and exceeded the work zone speed limit.

Despite the use of these measures, some drivers continued to violate traffic safety regulations. Memorial Bridge officials determined that closing the bridge throughout the remainder of construction was the best way to maintain safety for both workers and motorists.

Understanding that many toll tickets are still in circulation due to the unexpected closure of the bridge, Parkersburg Bridge Partners is working through details of a toll ticket credit or refund program. Information on applying for and receiving a credit or refund will be announced once program details are finalized.

Financial counselors give tips on how to save up this holiday season
Motion approved to transfer transcripts to OVU Trust
Hazardous asbestos floor removal and replacement at Belpre H.S.
