Police: Man with axe, sword asked to enter NY Times newsroom

The NYPD says officers responded to the Times’ building in midtown Manhattan shortly after noon...
The NYPD says officers responded to the Times’ building in midtown Manhattan shortly after noon Thursday.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A man with an axe and a sword went into the lobby of the New York Times building and asked to speak to the political section, then handed over his weapons when he was denied.

The New York Police Department says officers responded to the Times’ building in midtown Manhattan shortly after noon Thursday.

Building security told them the man had two weapons, and made the request to speak with the specific part of the newspaper staff.

He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

An email seeking comment was sent to the Times.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason County man sentenced to 10 years for child porn
Camden Clark Medical Center
Officials investigating a bomb threat made to Ruby Memorial from WVU Camden Clark
Dispatchers say the chase crossed over from Belpre into Parkersburg at 8:47 p.m. on Tuesday.
UPDATE: Wirt County man arrested following Tuesday night police pursuit
Multiple local law enforcement agencies were a part of the investigation.
Local spas under investigation for alleged sex trafficking
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says

Latest News

Police in Michigan said Bobby Lee McMillan, 28, traveled to meet up with a child and sexually...
Sheriff: Man arrested for assaulting child he met through Snapchat; other victims possible
Two people have been hospitalized in an outbreak of listeria that the Centers for Disease...
2 hospitalized in listeria outbreak connected to mushrooms
This image from video released by the City of Uvalde, Texas shows city police Lt. Mariano...
Acting Uvalde police chief during school shooting steps down
Nickelback formed in the town of Hanna, Alberta.
Nickelback to be inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame
Motion approved to transfer transcripts to OVU Trust
Motion approved to transfer transcripts to OVU Trust