Students at Plainfield Elementary got to examine dinosaur fossils

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Students at Fairplains Elementary got to experience Earth’s history in a unique way.

A traveling dinosaur museum visited Fairplains on Thursday allowing kids to learn about dinosaurs.

They listened to the owner of the Traveling Dions Museum, Mark Daniel talk about dinosaurs and showed some pictures of them.

Students then examined tables filled with fossils and models of what different dinosaurs looked like that.

Daniel said, “One of the big hopes and missions of the museum is to make the connection between these wonderful fossils from so long ago and the fact that they were once living animals, just like we have animals today and that they were apart of this wonderful journey on Earth.”

Carpenter said, “Bringing a museum in to them, and showing them that dinosaurs really did exist. These are real pieces from our history of the Earth, and just getting them excited about learning new things.”

For more information on the Traveling Dinos Museum and other programs that Mark puts on, you can visit Mark’s Programs.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.