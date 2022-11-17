UPDATE: No injuries reported in trailer fire; fire investigation team called to investigate

WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Firefighters responded to a fully engulfed trailer fire on Washington Gardens Circle in Washington, West Virginia.

No injuries were reported. The call came in around 2:30 p.m, according to officials.

According to officials, the Fire Investigation team, a West Virginia Fire Marshall’s Office division, has been called to investigate the trailer fire.

According to initial reports, flames and heavy black smoke are showing from the trailer.

The Washington Bottom Volunteer Fire Department, Blennerhasset Volunteer Fire Department, Lubeck Volunteer Fire Department, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, and St. Joes Ambulance Services all responded to the scene.

