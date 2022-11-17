UPDATE: No injuries reported in trailer fire; fire investigation team called to investigate

Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Fire at Pike County Detention Center(MGN)
By Samantha Cavalli and Sarah Coleman
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Firefighters responded to a fully engulfed trailer fire on Washington Gardens Circle in Washington, West Virginia.

No injuries were reported. The call came in around 2:30 p.m, according to officials.

According to officials, the Fire Investigation team, a West Virginia Fire Marshall’s Office division, has been called to investigate the trailer fire.

According to initial reports, flames and heavy black smoke are showing from the trailer.

The Washington Bottom Volunteer Fire Department, Blennerhasset Volunteer Fire Department, Lubeck Volunteer Fire Department, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, and St. Joes Ambulance Services all responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers say the chase crossed over from Belpre into Parkersburg at 8:47 p.m. on Tuesday.
UPDATE: Wirt County man arrested following Tuesday night police pursuit
Mason County man sentenced to 10 years for child porn
Camden Clark Medical Center
Officials investigating a bomb threat made to Ruby Memorial from WVU Camden Clark
Multiple local law enforcement agencies were a part of the investigation.
Local spas under investigation for alleged sex trafficking
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says

Latest News

Arts and entertainment events happening November 17th-20th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
WTAP Daybreak - Artsbridge - November 17th
WTAP Daybreak - Artsbridge - November 17th
The exhibit will remain in the Mid-Ohio Valley through the first week of January.
Inmates share their stories through art - Traveling exhibit reaches the Mid-Ohio Valley
Duane Byrd is headed to trial on Nov. 29, 2022
WTAP News @ 6 - Bryd headed to trial