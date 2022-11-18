Airport manager submits letter of resignation

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As of November 17 MOV regional airport manager, Denise Myers, has submitted her letter of resignation from the position.

In the resignation letter Myers gave no specific reason for her resignation but it was accepted today by members of the airport authority.

Bob Tebay of county commission called an emergency meeting today where he and other airport authority members gathered to discuss the resignation.

Airport authority president, Bill Richardson, explains what steps the airport authority plans to take from now.

“Getting an intern from Fairmont state in their aviation program. We’ve discussed bringing back former employees as gap fillers. Before our last hiring we had a committee to pick people that we narrowed down to three choices,” Richardson said.

The airport authority says there is currently no timetable for when an official decision will be made on the new airport manager but they do not expect it to be before the new year.

