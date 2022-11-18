CLICK HERE TO WATCH: Parkersburg South vs. Musselman playoff game

Applemen vs. Patriots
Parkersburg South and Musselman
Parkersburg South and Musselman(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Click here to watch Parkersburg South’s quarterfinals game with Musselman High School.

The Patriots are rated as the #1 team in Class AAA for the first time in school history. They will be facing the #8 Applemen.

The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. Kick-off. WTAP’s coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m.

The winner of this game will advance to the semi-finals of the West Virginia high school football playoffs.

You can watch the game on TV on WTAP’s MeTV channel on 26.2 over the air, channel 19 on Suddenlink, channel 84 on CAS, and channel 17 on Direct TV.

The games will also air LIVE on the WTAP.COM & WTAP News App livestream.

