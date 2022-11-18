Local business owner donates to Children’s Listening Place

Children's Listening Place
Children's Listening Place(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The donation was made by Chad Nemesek, who owns several McDonalds in the area and is a board member for the Children’s Listening Place.

According to Executive Director Greg Collins, Nemesek made the donation as a way to help the center in more ways than one.

Collins said, “He wants to bring awareness to this center; he doesn’t want to bring awareness to himself or to some other cause. It’s basically, you need to see what our people are doing. I believe in what our people are doing. I think this is just what you want as a director of a non-profit from a board of directors member.”

The center is planning on hosting an open house December 16th for the community to learn more about what they do for children.

For more information on the Children’s Listening Place, you can visit their website: Children’s Listening Place

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason County man sentenced to 10 years for child porn
According to officials, the call came in at 4:45 p.m. The trailer is destroyed.
Firefighters respond to trailer fire in Washington County, Ohio
No injuries reported in fully involved trailer fire in Washington. The Fire Investigation team...
UPDATE: One person dead after fire in Washington, W. Va.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Lengthy investigation into stolen property leads to six arrests
Camden Clark Medical Center
Officials investigating a bomb threat made to Ruby Memorial from WVU Camden Clark

Latest News

Airport manager resignation
Airport manager submits letter of resignation
It is not yet clear when the project will be finished.
Manufacturer will pay for fixing Williamstown’s bleachers
Parkersburg Community Yarn Bombing
Some libraries in Wood County got a visit from Parkersburg Community Yarn Bombing
WTAP Daybreak - Vienna City Council
WTAP Daybreak - Vienna City Council