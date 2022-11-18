Local business owner donates to Children’s Listening Place

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The donation was made by Chad Nemesek, who owns several McDonalds in the area and is a board member for the Children’s Listening Place.

According to Executive Director Greg Collins, Nemesek made the donation as a way to help the center in more ways than one.

Collins said, “He wants to bring awareness to this center; he doesn’t want to bring awareness to himself or to some other cause. It’s basically, you need to see what our people are doing. I believe in what our people are doing. I think this is just what you want as a director of a non-profit from a board of directors member.”

The center is planning on hosting an open house December 16th for the community to learn more about what they do for children.

For more information on the Children’s Listening Place, you can visit their website: Children’s Listening Place

