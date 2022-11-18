Manufacturer will pay for fixing Williamstown’s bleachers

It is not yet clear when the project will be finished.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - A third party engineering company has been hired to come up with a plan to fix the Williamstown bleachers, according to Wood County Schools’ Communication Coordinator Michael Erb.

That engineering company is working with the manufacturer and installer to figure out a plan and review that plan to make sure it works. Erb said the manufacturer has agreed to cover all repair costs as well as costs that come with not being able to use the bleachers - for instance, when events have to be moved to other places.

“It is a continual and sometimes slow process because, while we want to do it as quickly as possible, we also want to make sure it’s done right. We don’t want to have another situation in which we find something after the fact and then have to close the bleachers again…,” Erb said.

Officials have been meeting with representatives of the manufacturer and installer weekly, according to Erb.

