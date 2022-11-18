Obituary: Bailey, Sara Jean

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sara Jean Bailey, 87, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at her home in Coolville with her husband of 69 years, David L. Bailey, by her side.

She retired from Borg Warner/General Electric/SABIC after many years of service.

Sara was born in St. Marys, WV, on June 16, 1935, daughter of the late Harold Fricker and Mable (Johnson) Fricker.  In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two sisters, Martha Nichols (Tom) of Vienna, WV, Barbara Knotts (Paul) of Southport, NC, and her brother Gary Farnsworth of Veto Lake, OH, being the last of her immediate Family.

Per her request, she will be cremated, and there will not be a viewing or funeral.

