Obituary: Boice, Larry D.

Larry D. Boice, 82, of Marietta, passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, November 15, 2022, in his home, surrounded by his family. Larry was born on April 14, 1940, in Rainbow to the late Gilbert Francis Boice and Allie Pearl Bell.

On December 2, 1960, Larry married Janet Marie Robinson in the Warren Chapel in Warren, OH, and remained so for the rest of his life.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years and their four children: Rodney (Tammy) Boice of Stirling, AB, Canada; Tanya (Michael) DelCotto of St. Clairsville, OH; Aaron (Angie) Boice of Vienna, WV, and Barry (Jodi) Boice of Marietta, OH, along with his grandchildren: Heidi Richards, Brian Ebra, Jr., Barry and Derek Boice, Nicholas and Jamie Clevenger, Tessa Marie and AJ Thomas, and Adrianne and Aaron DelCotto, 10 great-grandchildren and brother James Don (Jean) Boice of Mansfield, OH.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Dale, Gary, Glenn, Gilbert, and Ronald; sisters: Beulah, Mary, Dorothy, Judy, Nona, Almy, and Alma.

He traveled the U.S. while employed by First Colony Corporation as Superintendent in the Silo Division and was recognized by colleagues for his work ethic and leadership skills. His family frequently vacationed near his job site to spend the summer seasons together. Before they built their family, Larry and Janet shared a powerful love for speed. They were both popular in the drag racing circuit, racing in his and her muscle cars. His 1966 Plymouth Satellite was his favorite. Larry was proud of his family roots and the success of the annual family reunion tradition he shared with his beloved brother, Don. In quieter times, you could find Larry reclining with an old western and his Pooh (dog) in his arms.

To honor Larry’s wishes, he will be cremated, and his family will hold an intimate celebration of his life at a later date. Gifts of remembrance can be made to the Marietta Bible Center Church in his honor. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family, and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

Special thanks to Amedisys for their loving care.

