Obituary: Cooper, Julie Annette (Gorrell)

Julie Annette (Gorrell) Cooper, 55, of Tuppers Plains, OH, passed away on November 15, 2022, after a long illness.

She leaves behind her husband and constant friend Steve Cooper. Devoted Mother Joyce Ann Gorrell, father-in-law Clyde Cooper, Uncle Mike (Patty) and Aunt Donna, sisters Judy Ann (Roger) Drake of Fayette Missouri, Jacque Adelle Gorrell of Jacksonville, NC brothers John Alan (Dianna) Gorrell of Scott Depot, WV, Clint (Candy) Cooper, of Raleigh NC, Greg Cooper of Pittsburgh PA, nieces Annie (Nick), Jayme, Hannah, Natalie, Micaiah, Joelle, and Sparrow. Nephews Joe (Cassandra), Colby (Elizabeth), Isac, Jacob, Braden, Levi, and Declan, and many precious friends.

She was preceded in death by her father. Jack Arnold Gorrell, Uncle Harry Gorrell, and mother-in-law Barbara Cooper and her beloved Quarter Horse Smoke.

Julie was passionate about animals, farming, canning, and all things antique. Those who knew Julie’s shared passion for homesteading are convinced she and Steve have fed hundreds from their garden. Giving advice was Julie’s love language. Her care and concern for others often came before her own needs, as evidenced by her pursuit and accomplishments as a registered nurse. It will take a lifetime to fully understand the impact she made on those around her.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to your local humane society in Julie’s honor. The family wishes to extend a Special thanks to her care team including Jane Emerick, MD, Anthony Cozzonlino, DMP, and Stevan Milhoan, MD.

Friends may visit 1 - 3 on Saturday at Leavitt Funeral home in Belpre, OH.

Memorial service will follow at 3 pm with Rev. John Gorrell and Joe Rader officiating.

Private interment will be at the family’s convenience.

